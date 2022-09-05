Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh.
Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine.
In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from Sectors 11, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 44, 45, 48, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran.
In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
The tricity’s active caseload dropped to 391 from 415 in 24 hours. As many as 210 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 117 in Mohali and 64 in Panchkula.
Panchkula and Chandigarh each reported the positivity rate of 2.8% while in Mohali, it dropped to 1.3%
Bilkis Bano rape convicts’ release should not be used to downplay Centre’s effort to empower women: BJP leader
Even as a political row has erupted over the release of 11 life convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano rape case, BJP Mahila Morcha national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami described it as a “small case” which Goswami said, “should not be used to downplay the efforts of the central government to empower the women”. Goswami said she was ignorant about the facts of the case.
Spice of life | Teachers’ Day messages and joyous reminisces
This Teachers' Day, I am eagerly waiting for messages and wishes from my students and colleagues living in different parts of the world. The list keeps growing each year, thanks to the social media platforms! My students gave me immense joy and lovely memories, which I cherish even today, at the fag end of life. But for these beautiful recollections, life might have seemed dull at this juncture.
Experts hold forth on NEP at Chitkara University
The accreditation and quality assurance cell at Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a national seminar on quality assurance in higher education. Eminent speakers in the seminar included RK Goel, Director-IQAC, Punjabi University, Patiala; retired professor LN Mittal, who taught at National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research, Chandigarh; Kawaljeet Singh, director, University Computer Centre, Punjabi University, Patiala; Sandhir Sharma, dean, Chitkara Business School; and VK Jadon, dean-academics, CUIET (applied engineering), Chitkara University, Punjab.
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
Ahead of polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests
Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said. It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances.
