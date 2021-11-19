Panchkula: One arrested with 4 gram heroin

The Panchkula crime branch has arrested a man in his 50s with over 4-gram heroin, officials said on Thursday. A case has been registered and he has been sent to judicial custody, they added. A police team from Sector 19 station arrested Rikhi Ram, a 53-year-old man, from Kharak Mangoli in Panchkula. It was stated in the FIR that the cops were on patrolling duty in sectors 14, 12, 11, and 4 of Panchkula when they spotted a man coming towards them, but ran away on seeing the police. The cops stopped him on the basis of suspicion and on inspection found 4.13 gram heroin from his possession. The FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act.

Juvenile caught for stealing bike

A 16-year-old boy has been caught for stealing a bike, police said on Thursday. One Ashwani, who stays in Block A on Panjab University campus, had parked his bike near the community centre in Sarangpur on Monday. The accused boy was later traced by the police and sent to the juvenile home in Sector 25 while the bike has been recovered.

Mobile phone snatched in Manimajra

A Manimajra man lost his mobile phone to two snatchers, police said on Thursday. Saddam Husen of Govindpura said two persons took away his mobile phone near RIMT School when he was walking. A case under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Manimajra police station. No arrests have been made yet.

PU departmental canteens to open with new guidelines

A committee constituted by PU V-C Raj Kumar with regard to running of canteens of physics, chemistry and geology departments has agreed to open canteens on the pattern of tuck shops. Packed food will be served and no cooking will be allowed, it was decided. Timing of the canteens will be restricted from 9am to 6pm and provision of chairs and tables will be allowed within the built-up area of the canteen. Any violation of these rules will result in a fine of ₹5,000 after it is reported by the chairperson of the department concerned.

CCPCR celebrates children’s week

To celebrate children’s week, Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a declamation contest and creative art competition on Thursday at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36. GNPS principal Gurnam Kaur Grewal welcomed chief guest CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur. CCPCR distributed T-shirts and books to all participants.

SGGS World University celebrates Gurpurab

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University, Fatehgarh Sahib, is celebrating Parkash Purb of Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev. The university has set up an exhibition in which books ranging from rare religious texts to motivational works and critical Sikh writings are on display. Pro-Chancellor of the university, Ajaib Singh Brar, said that through these book stalls, the university wishes to inculcate a habit of reading among the students and show them how rich their culture and religion is.

17th Khalsai Khed Utsav held

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Engineering College organised 17th Khalsai Khed Utsav of higher educational institutes running under the aegis of SGPC on Wednesday and Thursday. SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur was the chief guest at the inaugural function. Around 5,000 students from 36 institutions of SGPC participated in sports events. Football, badminton, tug of war, and basketball competitions were organised. On the concluding day, the winners were honoured.