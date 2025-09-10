Panchkula: One arrested with country made pistol

The Crime Branch-19 team has arrested a man for possessing an illegal weapon. The accused, identified as Rakesh, alias Monty, a native of Jind and a resident of Rajiv Colony, was apprehended on Monday after police received a tip-off that he was roaming with an illegal weapon in Sector 15. A case has been registered against the accused under the Arms Act at the Sector-14 police station. (HT Photo for representation)

Police recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from him. A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act at the Sector-14 police station.

Initial police investigations revealed that the accused has six to seven cases of assault and fighting registered against him in Chandigarh. He was also previously arrested in Odisha with 200 kg ganja. Police believe that Monty is connected to a larger network. He was produced in a local court on Tuesday and has been taken into a six-day police remand.