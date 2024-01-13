Panchkula paddler Manal bags twin medals at inter-state meet

City paddler Manal turned in an impressive performance at the UTT 85th Inter-State Youth and Junior National Table Tennis Championships hosted in Kolkata, West Bengal, bagging two medals. Panchkula paddler Manal with her medals at the UTT 85th Inter-State Youth and Junior National Table Tennis Championships hosted in Kolkata, West Bengal. (\HT Photo)

Representing Haryana, the youngster pocketed a silver in the team competition and a bronze medal in the doubles discipline.

In the U-19 competition, the girls team from Haryana — Manal, Suhana Saini, Saanvi Dargan and Prithoki Charaborti — won a silver medal.

Manal, meanwhile, partnered Saanvi Dargan to a bronze medal in the U-17 girls’ doubles category.