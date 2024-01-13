Panchkula paddler Manal bags twin medals at inter-state meet
Jan 13, 2024 08:32 AM IST
Representing Haryana, the Panchkula youngster pocketed a silver in the team competition and a bronze medal in the doubles discipline.
City paddler Manal turned in an impressive performance at the UTT 85th Inter-State Youth and Junior National Table Tennis Championships hosted in Kolkata, West Bengal, bagging two medals.
Representing Haryana, the youngster pocketed a silver in the team competition and a bronze medal in the doubles discipline.
Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here
In the U-19 competition, the girls team from Haryana — Manal, Suhana Saini, Saanvi Dargan and Prithoki Charaborti — won a silver medal.
Manal, meanwhile, partnered Saanvi Dargan to a bronze medal in the U-17 girls’ doubles category.
Share this article