News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula paddler Manal bags twin medals at inter-state meet

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 13, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Representing Haryana, the Panchkula youngster pocketed a silver in the team competition and a bronze medal in the doubles discipline.

City paddler Manal turned in an impressive performance at the UTT 85th Inter-State Youth and Junior National Table Tennis Championships hosted in Kolkata, West Bengal, bagging two medals.

Panchkula paddler Manal with her medals at the UTT 85th Inter-State Youth and Junior National Table Tennis Championships hosted in Kolkata, West Bengal. (\HT Photo)
In the U-19 competition, the girls team from Haryana — Manal, Suhana Saini, Saanvi Dargan and Prithoki Charaborti — won a silver medal.

Manal, meanwhile, partnered Saanvi Dargan to a bronze medal in the U-17 girls’ doubles category.

