Panchkula: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A 52-year-old pedestrian lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka highway on Friday. The victim’s wife, Pal Kumar, said when they were crossing the Kalka highway, a Honda Activa hit her husband who was walking ahead of her and sped away. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Pinjore.

His wife, Pal Kaur, 50, of Pinjore told the police that her husband worked for Punjab National Bank, while she was a homemaker.

She said on Friday, they had gone to Rampur Suidi for some work. Around 8 pm, when they were crossing the Kalka highway, a Honda Activa hit her husband who was walking ahead of her and sped away.

Vinod sustained injuries on the head and legs. With the help of passers-by, she rushed him to the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6, where he succumbed to injuries around 2 am on Saturday.

A case under Sections 281 and 106 of BNS was registered at the Pinjore police station.