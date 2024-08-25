 Panchkula: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 25, 2024 07:48 AM IST

The victim, Vinod, was rushed to the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6, where he succumbed to injuries around 2 am on Saturday

A 52-year-old pedestrian lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka highway on Friday.

The victim’s wife, Pal Kumar, said when they were crossing the Kalka highway, a Honda Activa hit her husband who was walking ahead of her and sped away. (HT Photo)
The victim’s wife, Pal Kumar, said when they were crossing the Kalka highway, a Honda Activa hit her husband who was walking ahead of her and sped away. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Pinjore.

His wife, Pal Kaur, 50, of Pinjore told the police that her husband worked for Punjab National Bank, while she was a homemaker.

She said on Friday, they had gone to Rampur Suidi for some work. Around 8 pm, when they were crossing the Kalka highway, a Honda Activa hit her husband who was walking ahead of her and sped away.

Vinod sustained injuries on the head and legs. With the help of passers-by, she rushed him to the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6, where he succumbed to injuries around 2 am on Saturday.

A case under Sections 281 and 106 of BNS was registered at the Pinjore police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On