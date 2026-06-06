Panchkula: Pinjore cloth trader beaten to death over parking dispute

A cloth shop owner was hammered to death with sticks by five or six persons amid a dispute over car parking in front of his outlet in Pinjore, police said on Friday. Deceased Jitesh Manocha (42) died due to head injuries. Four persons have been arrested, officials said. The car from which the victim was dragged out and beaten to death in Pinjore, Panchkula, on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Police said the victim was sitting in a friend’s black Scorpio car outside his shop when the accused turned up, pulling him out of the car and beating him up with sticks. A CCTV footage showed the victim being dragged out of the car by nearly six accused who fled after committing the crime. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to officials, a month ago, prime accused Khushdeep Singh parked his car outside Manocha’s shop. The victim asked him to park his car park somewhere else, leading to a scuffle between the two. The matter reached the police where both parties struck a compromise.

Khushdeep is pursuing a Bachelors of Arts degree from SD College in Sector 32. The other accused are Manpreet Singh, Rohit Mehta and Manish Choudhary, cops said, adding that a murder case has been registered at the Pinjore police station.

The murder comes a day after the city witnessed two alleged sharpshooters of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang opening fire at the owner of Swiss Lounge in Sector 5 before being arrested.