Panchkula police book 5 men for assaulting Kharak Mangoli resident
Five men have been booked for assaulting a resident of Kharak Mangoli.
The accused have been identified as Monu, Vinay, Chotu, Saurav and Deepak.
The victim, Amit Bidla, stated that he works at a saloon on Kalka-Panchkula Road and around three years ago, he had an altercation with Monu, who also lives in his village. A case was registered and the matter is pending in the local court.
“Monu has abused me several times after that and even threatened to kill me. On Friday, Monu and his accomplices cornered and assaulted me with sticks and sharp weapons. I started screaming and people gathered at the spot. After that, they threatened to kill me and fled the spot in a car , ” he stated in the FIR.
A medical check-up showed that he has suffered 10 injuries. A case has been registered against under Sections 148, 149, 307, 323, 324, 427, 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Nayagaon resident gets ₹5.62 lakh power bill shocker
A Nayagaon resident was in for a shock as he received a bill of ₹5.62 lakh for electricity consumption for the month of March. Other residents of the area have also been complaining of inflated bills for the past several months. A practising lawyer at Punjab and Haryana high court, ID Singla, who stays in Nayagaon's Shivalik Vihar said that on an average, he pays around ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 a month.
BJP is bulldozing India’s constitution, says Mehbooba
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday blamed the ruling BJP for “bulldozing India's constitution' in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh government's demolition orders. The People's Democratic Party president also blamed the majority community for not raising their voices in support of minorities. Mehbooba, in a series of tweets, said that BJP has wrecked the idea of India.“ Mehbooba further termed this attitude worrying.
Chandigarh: 2 held for stealing woman’s purse, withdrawing ₹1.2 lakh from her account
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men for stealing a woman's purse in Sector 26 and withdrawing ₹1.26 lakh from hOne Uma Yadav Singh, a resident of Rewari, Haryana'sbank account. The accused have been identified as Sandeep (26) and Sachin Bainiwal (24), both natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the duo had stolen Yadav's purse from her car.
A fear-driven move: AAP on Himachal CM’s announcement about freebies
Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday made a calibrated attack on the saffron party soon after Jai Ram Thakur announced freebies for Himachal people. The AAP leaders described chief minister's announcement of free power on the occasion of 75th Himachal Day as a 'fear-driven move'.
75th Himachal Day: Free power up to 125 units for all, no water bill in villages, says Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday announced a 50% relaxation in fare in HRTC buses for women, free power to all up to 125 units, and no water bill in rural areas of the poll-bound hill state. Jai Ram was presiding over the 75th state-level Himachal Day function in Chamba . “The rural families will also get free water and financial benefits up to ₹30 crore,” he said.
