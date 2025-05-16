Panchkula police launch special 24x7 help desk for protection of couples

To bolster the safety of couples facing social or familial threats, the district police have announced enhanced measures. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Himadree Kaushik on Thursday issued guidelines following a meeting with the officers concerned. A 24x7 operational unit will monitor all applications, maintaining an electronic record of each complaint, including the application date, assigned officer, hearing status, and investigation progress. (HT Photo/ Photo for representation)

A key aspect of this initiative involves the appointment of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank officer in every police station. These officers will be responsible for conducting impartial inquiries into complaints from vulnerable couples within three days of receipt.Aggrieved parties must also be granted a personal hearing under the initiative.

To facilitate round-the-clock support, a special help desk has been established within the security branch of the DCP office. This 24x7 operational unit will monitor all applications, maintaining an electronic record of each complaint, including the application date, assigned officer, hearing status, and investigation progress.

The guidelines also include a provision for appeals. Individuals dissatisfied with the investigating officer’s decision can appeal to the DCP, who is to resolve such appeals within three working days.

DCP Kaushik emphasised the seriousness of these guidelines, stating that strict action will be taken against any police personnel found neglecting their duties in these sensitive cases.

This development builds upon the establishment of a special cell in March of this year dedicated to this purpose, underscoring the district police’s commitment to protecting couples facing adversity. ACP Dinesh has been appointed as the designated nodal officer of this cell.