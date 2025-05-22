Panchkula: Police nab 3 with illegal firearms from Sec-15 market

A team of the crime branch on Tuesday arrested three youths from the Sector 15 market, recovering four country-made pistols and several cartridges. The arrests followed a tip-off about the presence of armed individuals in the area. A case has been registered at the Sector-14 police station in Panchkula under relevant sections of the Arms Act. (HT File)

The operation was carried out between 8.00pm and 8.30pm, during which the suspects were apprehended. A case has been registered at the Sector-14 police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The accused have been identified as Abhyas, 22, and Mohammad Aadil, 22, both residents of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh, and Sushil, 20, from Kharar. All three originally hail from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Abhyas was found carrying two country-made pistols and three cartridges, while Mohammad Aadil had one pistol and three cartridges in his possession. Sushil was caught with one pistol and a cartridge.

Police said a probe was on.