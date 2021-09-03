Panchkula polyclinic now offers C-section delivery services

The Panchkula health department has started offering caesarean (C-section) delivery services at the polyclinic in Sector 26, making it the fourth such health centre in the district to offer this facility.

The purpose of this upgrade is to decongest the labour rooms of the Sector-6 General Hospital (GH) and to provide better facilities to those living on the other side of the Ghaggar river.

Every month, 800-1,000 deliveries are performed at GH-Sector 6. Other than that, C-section is performed at Kalka sub-divisional hospital, community health centre in Raipur Rani and now at Sector 26.

As far as normal deliveries are concerned, three urban health centres and nine rural health centres cater to the service. “C-section is completely free of cost for Haryana residents and minimally charged for people from other states. Deliveries are conducted free for all,” said spokesperson Dr Mankirat.

“This is our initiative to improve health services at the polyclinic in Sector 26. This will help the pregnant women living in the areas located on the other side of the Ghaggar and Raipur Rani. Earlier, they all had to go to the Sector-6 GH and wait in long queues,” said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Mukta Kumar.

She said that though separate staff had not been sanctioned for the clinic, she will try her best to get additional staff. “We have started other services like orthopaedics, ophthalmology, dermatology and paediatrics, gynaecology OPDs. Today, the first C-section was performed here. Both baby and mother are safe and sound,” the doctor said.

The CMO added that earlier, the daily footfall at OPDs was around 150 per day, whereas the count had now increased to 450 per day.