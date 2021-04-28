Panchkula reserves Sector-20 crematorium for Covid deaths

Amid a surge in deaths due to coronavirus, the Panckula municipal corporation (MC) has set aside Sector-20 crematorium exclusively for the disposal of bodies of Covid victims.

As per the data, as many as 90 Covid victims were cremated here between April 1 and 27. Of these 47 were Panchkula residents.

“Against one to two Covid victims being cremated per day last year, the number has now gone up to 13 in a day. At times, the figure is much more,” said an official at the crematorium, which has 15 sheds with one being non-functional.

Earlier, only two sheds were reserved for cremating virus victims, but from the past three to four days, all sheds have been dedicated for the purpose, the official said adding, “Today, we disposed of 13 bodies.”

The MC has deputed three sanitary workers to help with the last rites of the victims. “Cremation of one body takes five to six hours. Though we have kept additional sheds for Covid victims, an electric crematorium will be of great help,” he said.

Gas-based crematorium soon

Meanwhile, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal on Tuesday said that a gas-based crematorium will be opened for free of cost cremation of Covid victims.

On a visit to the Sector 20 cremation ground, Goyal informed that the proposed crematorium will be made operational within a day or two.

“This will be Panhckula’s first gas-based crematorium where people dying of Covid-19 will be cremated for free,” the mayor said adding, “Up to six bodies can be cremated at the facility in a day.”