Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula resident duped of 3.5 lakh in online trading scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 18, 2025 05:28 AM IST

In his complaint to the police on May 10, Nitesh Kumar, the victim, stated that he accepted a Facebook friend request from a user named “Harshu Kaur” on April 4; Over the next few days, the Facebook account user gained his trust through several conversations, eventually moving their chat to Telegram

A Sector 6 resident was defrauded of 3.50 lakh in an online trading scam, police said on Friday.

The cyber crime police in Panchkula have registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)
The cyber crime police in Panchkula have registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

In his complaint to the police on May 10, Nitesh Kumar, the victim, stated that he accepted a Facebook friend request from a user named “Harshu Kaur” on April 4. Over the next few days, the Facebook account user gained his trust through several conversations, eventually moving their chat to Telegram.

The complainant further stated that on April 12, Kaur introduced him to a purported foreign trading platform, promising high returns. Lured by initial small profits from a 40,000 investment and a successful withdrawal of 44,115, Kumar was convinced to invest larger sums. Eventually, by May 2, he invested a total of 3.50 lakh.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, the transactions failed. He then contacted Kaur, who admitted to the fraud and even tried to recruit him into her scheme, offering a commission. When Kumar refused, she blocked his number and ceased all communication.

Based on Kumar’s compliant, the cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula resident duped of 3.5 lakh in online trading scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On