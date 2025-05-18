Panchkula resident duped of 3.5 lakh in online trading scam

A Sector 6 resident was defrauded of ₹3.50 lakh in an online trading scam, police said on Friday. The cyber crime police in Panchkula have registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

In his complaint to the police on May 10, Nitesh Kumar, the victim, stated that he accepted a Facebook friend request from a user named “Harshu Kaur” on April 4. Over the next few days, the Facebook account user gained his trust through several conversations, eventually moving their chat to Telegram.

The complainant further stated that on April 12, Kaur introduced him to a purported foreign trading platform, promising high returns. Lured by initial small profits from a ₹40,000 investment and a successful withdrawal of ₹44,115, Kumar was convinced to invest larger sums. Eventually, by May 2, he invested a total of ₹3.50 lakh.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his funds, the transactions failed. He then contacted Kaur, who admitted to the fraud and even tried to recruit him into her scheme, offering a commission. When Kumar refused, she blocked his number and ceased all communication.

Based on Kumar’s compliant, the cyber crime police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Friday.