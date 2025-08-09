Panchkula: Rights panel summons DCP Gupta, says not convinced with police version

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken a firm stance on a complaint of alleged illegal custody and torture, ordering Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta and an armourer to appear in person on August 20. The order, which stems from a complaint by Parvesh Sharma, reveals a series of critical flaws in how police handled Sharma’s case. The commission found a number of discrepancies, suggesting a disregard for legal procedures and human rights. The commission noted that police failed to follow Supreme Court guidelines on arrest and investigation, even though the case was supervised by senior officers. (HT photo for representation)

During a case hearing, while filing objections, Deepanshu Bansal, counsel of the complainant, alleged that senior police officials gave false information on revocation of his bail. A key point of contention is a telephonic conversation placed on record, in which DCP Srishti Gupta is purportedly heard providing incorrect information. Bansal further alleged that the inquiry conducted by DCP Manpreet Singh Sudan was not impartial, with “partial findings” given in favour of his “batchmate”, DCP Gupta. The commission said that these facts, along with other evidence, indicate many flaws in the police’s handling of the matter.

The commission noted that police failed to follow Supreme Court guidelines on arrest and investigation, even though the case was supervised by senior officers. The commission found many mistakes and shortcomings, concluding that it was not convinced by the police’s version of events or the documents submitted.

The commission’s findings cast serious doubt on the police’s version of events. It was noted that Sharma’s re-arrest on July 15 was suspicious, as he had already been granted regular bail. The police’s justification for the re-arrest—that he failed to join the investigation—was discredited because they could not produce the notice they claimed to have served.

The commission also found there was no Daily Diary report for July 15 and it rejected the investigating officer’s excuse of a “clerical mistake” for a notice containing old legal sections. The timing of the armourer’s opinion was also flagged, as it was taken on July 2, but the weapon was reportedly recovered much later, on July 17. A medical report from July 16, which “confirms physical assault on the accused”, directly contradicted the police’s account.

The commission has directed DCP Gupta to appear because, as the supervisory officer, she was “conversant with the facts” and had issued written instructions in the case. The order states that “natural justice demands that she must be heard” before the commission proceeds further. The order also directs the armourer who provided the opinion on the weapon to appear. A copy of the order has been sent to the Haryana DGP for information and the commissioner of police for compliance.