5.2 cr siphoned off by six at Panchkula regional transport authority

In less than 13 days of arresting two employees of the Panchkula Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for embezzlement of ₹65 lakh, police have lodged another FIR against the same employees, along with four others, after an inquiry revealed that the financial misappropriation ran into a whopping ₹5.24 crore. Inspector Sandeep Prasad, who is presently posted at RTA Ambala, will be sent a notice to join investigation. (iStock)

For embezzling RTA funds from 2020 to 2023, police have booked inspector Rakesh Rana, inspector Sandeep Prasad, sub-inspector Praveen Sharma, sub-inspector Shalaga, peon Tarsem and private driver Tarun.

Apart from Sandeep, all five accused have been arrested. The inspector, who is presently posted at RTA Ambala, will be sent a notice to join investigation.

Data mismatch in cashbook led to unearthing of scam

Police were alerted by Hairatjeet Kaur Brar, regional transport officer (RTO)-cum-secretary, RTA, Panchkula, who joined office on December 30, 2022.

Brar told the police that she noticed mismatch in the cashbook and challan register that blew the lid off the embezzlement that was going on since 2020.

After the embezzlement of ₹65 lakh came to light earlier this month, an internal inquiry was conducted that revealed that between 2020 and 2023, the six accused had jointly embezzled ₹5.24 crore of RTA funds.

On checking the register maintained for daily challans, it was found that ₹5.24 crore, collected as fine, were not deposited with the bank.

As per the inquiry’s findings, vehicles were challaned, fine was collected, vouchers were made, even entries were added in cash book, but the cash was never deposited with the bank.

The investigation so far has pointed out that the accused used to divide the amount realised as fine among themselves instead of depositing it in the bank.

Police are also looking into the role of bank employees as some of the vouchers found during the internal checking bore signatures as well as stamps of bank employees. Police have summoned the record from RTA as well as the bank. Further questioning of the accused is underway to determine all hands involved in the scam.

The first case was registered on August 12, on Brar’s complaint, in which inspector Rakesh, sub-inspector Praveen and sub-inspector Shalaga were named as accused.

It was alleged that an amount of ₹65 lakh that was shown to be recovered as fine for challans was not deposited with the bank between January 2023 and July 2023.

After police arrested Rakesh and Praveen, names of Sandeep, Tarsem and Tarun came to fore. Police have now arrested Tarun, who is a driver, and Tarsem, who is a peon in the RTA. The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to two-day remand.

A case under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station back then. Now, an FIR under Sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC has been lodged at the same station.

