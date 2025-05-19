Panchkula Sector-14 cops under scrutiny for alleged role in false FIR

The district police commissioner (CP) Sibash Kabiraj has ordered an investigation into the alleged involvement of police officials of Sector-14 in filing the case on the complaint of a Sector-16 businessman, who allegedly orchestrated a false molestation complaint against his colleague from Tamil Nadu. The investigation was initiated after it was discovered that the businessman, who initially approached the Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) on May 12 with allegations of misuse of company funds against his colleague, later filed a molestation complaint against him (iStock)

The commissioner has given the charge of investigation to deputy superintendent of police (DCP, Crime) Amit Dahiya. Strict action, including departmental proceedings, would be taken against any police officers found to have erred in handling the matter, said Kabiraj. The focus of the investigation will be to ascertain if any police officials acted inappropriately or colluded with the businessman in the registration of the false case.

Meanwhile, the process to discharge the Tamil Nadu resident from the falsely registered FIR has been initiated.

Probe revealed that the businessman called his colleague—Tamil Nadu resident—and took him to his residence on May 16. The businessman and his wife then made false accusations and framed the Tamil Nadu resident in a false molestation case and got a false FIR registered against him.