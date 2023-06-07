Panchkula, Solan team up against vector-borne diseases

Health authorities of Panchkula and Solan came together on Tuesday to implement all possible public health measures in Kalka, Pinjore, Nanakpur, Parwanoo and Baddi to prevent vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya amid the rains. A meeting of health officials was held on the initiative of Panchkula civil surgeon at the office of medical superintendent, ESI Hospital, Parwanoo. (Getty images)

A meeting of health officials was held on the initiative of the Panchkula civil surgeon at the office of medical superintendent, ESI Hospital, Parwanoo. Public health measures like source reduction activities are already being implemented in Kalka and Pinjore to prevent a dengue outbreak.

During the meeting, it was emphasised to carry out source reduction activities in the adjoining areas, especially in the industrial towns of Parwanoo and Baddi.

The authorities shared information and pictures of multiple water containers filled with Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae in Parwanoo. Panchkula district malaria officer Dr Suresh Bhonsle pointed out that if timely source reduction activities were not undertaken, another dengue outbreak may occur in the area.

Panchkula officials shared the district’s date-wise micro plan of source reduction activities in Kalka and Pinjore with the Solan health authorities with request to prepare the micro plan for Parwanoo and Baddi area on similar lines.

District health authorities of Solan also shared their preparedness to deal with the vector-borne diseases.

Waterlogging: Rapid task force constituted

Ahead of monsoon, a rapid task force has been constituted under the chief sanitary inspector (CSI) to deal with waterlogging in Panchkula. Municipal corporation commissioner Sachin Gupta issued orders regarding the force's responsibilities on Tuesday.

Gupta said complaint of waterlogging received on helpline number 9696-120-120 via call or WhatsApp will be forwarded to the CSI. After which, the assistant sanitation inspector of the concerned ward will visit the spot and give directions to the supervisor and the cleaning staff.