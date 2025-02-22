Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Speeding car claims man’s life near flyover

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 22, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The victim, identified as Nand Lal, was employed as a road painter and was directing traffic when he was hit by a Hyundai Exter, allegedly being driven by an unidentified woman

A 46-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding car near the Zirakpur flyover on Friday.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred around 10 am when Nand Lal was assisting with traffic management when the speeding car, coming from Old Panchkula side, hit him directly. (Getty image)
According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred around 10 am when Nand Lal was assisting with traffic management when the speeding car, coming from Old Panchkula side, hit him directly. (Getty image)

The victim, identified as Nand Lal, was employed as a road painter and was directing traffic when he was hit by a Hyundai Exter, allegedly being driven by an unidentified woman.

According to eyewitness Rameshwar, a resident of Panchkula’s Rampur Siyudi and working a sanitation worker at the Chandimandir toll plaza, the accident occurred around 10 am when Nand Lal was assisting with traffic management when the speeding car, coming from Old Panchkula side, hit him directly. The impact caused severe injuries to his head, legs, and arms.

Rameshwar noted the vehicle’s registration number and, along with other workers, placed Nand Lal in the same car to rush him to the Sector-6 civil hospital, Panchkula. Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to PGI Chandigarh, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Based on Rameshwar’s statement, police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 7 Police Station, Panchkula.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On