Panchkula: Speeding car claims man’s life near flyover

A 46-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding car near the Zirakpur flyover on Friday. According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred around 10 am when Nand Lal was assisting with traffic management when the speeding car, coming from Old Panchkula side, hit him directly.

The victim, identified as Nand Lal, was employed as a road painter and was directing traffic when he was hit by a Hyundai Exter, allegedly being driven by an unidentified woman.

According to eyewitness Rameshwar, a resident of Panchkula’s Rampur Siyudi and working a sanitation worker at the Chandimandir toll plaza, the accident occurred around 10 am when Nand Lal was assisting with traffic management when the speeding car, coming from Old Panchkula side, hit him directly. The impact caused severe injuries to his head, legs, and arms.

Rameshwar noted the vehicle’s registration number and, along with other workers, placed Nand Lal in the same car to rush him to the Sector-6 civil hospital, Panchkula. Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to PGI Chandigarh, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Based on Rameshwar’s statement, police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 7 Police Station, Panchkula.