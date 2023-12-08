close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Trader booked for misbehaving with anti-encroachment team

Panchkula: Trader booked for misbehaving with anti-encroachment team

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 08, 2023 09:08 AM IST

The shopkeeper, Gurjeet Singh, was booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Vishu Kamboj, junior engineer, HSVP, Panchkula

Police have booked a shopkeeper for misbehaving with a team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) during an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 11 on Wednesday.

The accused hurled abuses and interrupted the encroachment drive, as per Panchkula police. (ht file)
The accused hurled abuses and interrupted the encroachment drive, as per Panchkula police. (ht file)

The shopkeeper, Gurjeet Singh, was booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Vishu Kamboj, junior engineer, HSVP, Panchkula.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kamboj said the Haryana CM Office had received a complaint regarding encroachments in Sector 11.

Acting on the complaint, a team visited the Sector 11 market on Wednesday, where they found a shopkeeper, Daljeet Singh, blocking the parking area and playing loud advertisements. When they approached the shop, Daljeet’s brother Gurjeet Singh misbehaved with the team, hurled abuses and interrupted the encroachment drive, following which they approached the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out