Panchkula: Trader booked for misbehaving with anti-encroachment team

Police have booked a shopkeeper for misbehaving with a team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) during an anti-encroachment drive in Sector 11 on Wednesday. The accused hurled abuses and interrupted the encroachment drive, as per Panchkula police. (ht file)

The shopkeeper, Gurjeet Singh, was booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Vishu Kamboj, junior engineer, HSVP, Panchkula.

Kamboj said the Haryana CM Office had received a complaint regarding encroachments in Sector 11.

Acting on the complaint, a team visited the Sector 11 market on Wednesday, where they found a shopkeeper, Daljeet Singh, blocking the parking area and playing loud advertisements. When they approached the shop, Daljeet’s brother Gurjeet Singh misbehaved with the team, hurled abuses and interrupted the encroachment drive, following which they approached the police.