Panchkula: Tribunal awards 17L to mishap victim’s kin

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Panchkula has awarded ₹17.43 lakh compensation to the parents of 23-year-old Sunny, who died in a road accident in Kalka two years ago. The tribunal also directed that the petitioners will receive interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of filing the claim petition until the amount is realised. The tribunal also directed that the petitioners will receive interest at the rate of 6% per annum from the date of filing the claim petition until the amount is realised. (HT File)

The victim, a resident of Kalka, stayed with his parents, who are in their late 40s. They originally hail from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by Mukesh Kumar, also a resident of Kalka, when the accident occurred.

The mishap took place on August 30, 2023, around 8.15 pm, near Tanda Johluwal village in front of Jhilmil Dhaba, Kalka.

Mukesh, allegedly driving rashly and at high speed, rode onto the wrong side and collided head-on with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Sunny sustained multiple grievous injuries and was declared brought dead at civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A case was registered against Mukesh under Sections 279, 304-A, 337, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.

Sunny’s parents had filed a claim petition in February 2024, stating that their son, a skilled labourer, earned ₹25,000 per month. The respondents—including the driver, vehicle owner and insurer—denied the allegations.

After reviewing the evidence, the tribunal concluded that the accident was solely caused by rash and negligent driving of Mukesh Kumar. It ruled that the respondents were jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation to the petitioners, along with interest from the date of filing the claim petition.