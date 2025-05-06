Panchkula: Tribunal awards 27lakh compensation to road mishap victim’s kin

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered Haryana Roadways, its driver and United India Insurance Company Limited to jointly pay ₹27,14,250 in compensation to the family of Lal Singh, a 46-year-old man who died in a road accident in June 2024. Haryana Roadways maintained that the accident was due to the deceased’s negligence, while the insurance company denied the occurrence of the alleged accident with their insured vehicle. (HT Photo)

The petition was filed by Lal Singh’s 45-year-old wife, two children and elderly mother in August 2024. The respondents included Rattan Singh, the bus driver, Haryana Roadways through its general manager and the insurer, United India Insurance.

According to the case, Lal Singh was riding his motorcycle from Panchkula to Mattanwala village on June 15, 2024, when a Haryana Roadways bus allegedly struck him from behind near Eldeco Society, Mattanwala. The impact caused him to fall and sustain serious injuries. He was taken to the community health centre in Kot and later referred to civil hospital in Panchkula, Sector-6, where he was declared brought dead.

An FIR was registered against the bus driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The claimants said that Lal Singh was working as an Edu Sat Chowkidar and also sold milk, earning around ₹40,000 per month. The respondents denied the occurrence of the accident or any liability.

The Haryana Roadways driver, Rattan Singh, claimed that no accident involving the bus had occurred and alleged a false FIR was registered to claim compensation. Haryana Roadways maintained that the accident was due to the deceased’s negligence, while the insurance company denied the occurrence of the alleged accident with their insured vehicle.

However, after reviewing the case records and the statements from both sides, the tribunal ruled in favor of the claimants. It concluded that the driver, Haryana Roadways, and the insurance company are jointly and severally liable to pay the total compensation of ₹27,14,250 to Lal Singh’s family. The tribunal directed the insurance company to make the payment in the first instance.