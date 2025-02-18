Panchkula: Truck-bike collision claims biker’s life, pillion rider critical

One person was killed and his friend critically injured when a speeding truck collided with two motorcycles on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road on Sunday. The incident occurred near the railway overbridge around 9 pm, police said. The truck driver, identified as Khadag Singh from Abhaypur Industrial Area in Panchkula, fled the scene after the accident. (HT Photo)

According to Ravi Dutt, a resident of Kedarpur village and a pillion rider with one of the victims, the accident was caused by the reckless driving of the truck driver. Ravi, along with his friends Ashish and Manoj, was returning to their villages after visiting Lohgarh.

Ashish was riding one motorcycle, while Manoj was on another, with Ravi seated behind him. As the group approached the overbridge, the truck swerved into their lane and hit Ashish’s motorcycle. The impact caused Ashish to fall, and Manoj’s motorcycle collided with the fallen bike. All three individuals were thrown onto the road.

Ashish sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival at the Sector-6 civil hospital, Panchkula. Manoj, who suffered critical injuries, was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment. Ravi, who sustained minor injuries, managed to note down the truck’s registration number.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 106(1), 324(2), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Pinjore police station.

“A probe is ongoing, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused driver,” a police officer said.