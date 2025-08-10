Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
Panchkula: Two more arrested in 73L cyber fraud case

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 06:08 am IST

The district police have arrested two more individuals in connection with a 73 lakh cyber fraud case involving a law firm. The apprehended accused have been identified as Bharat Parik and Jaiprakash. Both were held from Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Friday. This takes the total arrests in the case to four.

The fraud, discovered on February 26, was reportedly carried out using fake emails and counterfeit SIM cards issued with illegal documents. (HT Photo for representation)
The arrest follows a complaint filed by Gagan Anand, a resident of Mansa Devi on March 13, 2024. The complainant alleged that 73 lakh had been fraudulently siphoned from his law firm’s bank account. The fraud, discovered on February 26, was reportedly carried out using fake emails and counterfeit SIM cards issued with illegal documents.

Earlier, Latur Singh Meena, a resident of Jodhpur was arrested on April 13, followed by Sunil Kumar, from the same district, on August 5. Sunil was sent to judicial custody on August 8. The now arrested two accused were presented in court on Saturday and were taken on a five-day police remand for further questioning.

