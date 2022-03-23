Panchkula | Two vehicle-lifters’ gangs busted with arrests of seven
Police’s crime branch arrested seven alleged vehicle-lifters from two separate gangs, recovering 20 bikes from their possession.
Deputy commissioner of police Mohit Handa said the arrests were made with the help of assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar and crime branch in-charge deputy superintendent of police Aman Kumar.
Arrested members of the first gang were identified as Sunil of Housing Board colony, Sector 8, Ambala, Ramandeep of Sector 22 and Kulbir Singh of Shivalik colony, Ambala.
Police said an arrest was made on March 18, while investigating an October 2021 theft case registered at the Sector 5 police station. The accused was sent on a two-day police remand. Police recovered a bag allegedly stolen from a car parked in Mega Mart.
Another co-accused was arrested on March 20. He later admitted to lifting two-wheelers from Ambala, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh and Panchkula. A case was registered against the two under section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code.
Members of another gang, identified as Vikas, Bharat, Dheeraj and Kamal all of Pinjore, were arrested on March 19. During interrogation, they disclose details of two others, who were later arrested.
Police recovered 11 bikes that were reportedly stolen from Kalka, Pinjore, Parmaano, Baltana.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics