Panchkula: Visually impaired man defrauded of 1.07 lakh; accused held

Police have arrested a person for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of a visually impaired man and fraudulently transferring over ₹1 lakh from his bank account. Investigations revealed that the accused stole Mahboob Khan’s phone and exploited the linked UPI services to siphon off the funds. (HT File)

The victim, 34-year-old Mahboob Khan from Ramgarh, lost his mobile phone on April 19. Employed at a clothing store, Khan only realised the extent of the fraud when he visited his bank and discovered unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to ₹1,07,800.

Khan reported the incident on June 13.

Acting promptly, a special cyber crime team launched an investigation. Using electronic surveillance and technical analysis, the team identified and apprehended the accused, Rahul, also a resident of Ramgarh, within 24 hours.

Investigations revealed that Rahul stole Khan’s phone and exploited the linked UPI services to siphon off the funds.

Rahul has been booked under Sections 316(4), 318(4), and 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the cyber police station in Sector 20. He was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to three days of police custody.