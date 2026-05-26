Panchkula: Water shortage, low pressure trouble residents during peak summers

In the peak summer season, power cuts are not the only problem troubling residents as shortage of potable water has also emerged as a major civic issue in the city. Residents from several sectors are complaining of inadequate water supply and low pressure. Instructions have been issued to repair faults on a priority basis, said a resident. (HT File)

Rakesh Aggarwal of Vikas Manch, Panchkula, said residents across the city frequently face erratic water supply, especially during summers when tubewell motors get damaged. He said repairing and reinstalling the motors takes several days, forcing residents to purchase water tankers. Despite an increase in the number of tubewells over the years, there has been no significant improvement in water pressure or duration of supply, he added.

Aggarwal said that power cuts worsen the situation as tubewells do not have generators despite repeated demands by residents. He demanded that HSVP maintain spare pump motors for immediate replacement and ensure the promised high-pressure clean water supply.

Mohit Gupta from Sector 25, a trans-Ghaggar area, and founder of Solution Box, a city residents’ group working on civic issues, said that water pressure usually remains low in the trans-Ghaggar sectors. He added that a few incidents of tubewell motor damage had also occurred recently and HSVP should maintain a proper backup system.

Gupta said the issue is not limited to trans-Ghaggar sectors alone, but also persists in other parts of the city, including Sectors 2, 14, 17 and 18. Residents living on upper floors are the worst affected.

AK Sharma from Sector 11 said that in many parts of the sector, potable water does not even reach the first floor. He added that residents have been facing low water supply for the last 10 to 12 days.

SK Nayar, president of Citizens Welfare Association (CWA), Panchkula said the water supply in sector 15 has been erratic for the last 3-4 days. Supply is not as per schedule timings during evening and morning and with low-water-pressure during the scorching heat period.

Meanwhile, NK Payal, executive engineer, Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula, said that the department is currently supplying water through around 200 tubewells, providing nearly 52 megaliters per day (MLD), along with 45 MLD from the Kajauli Water Works, he added, there is no shortage of water in Panchkula as they are providing around 93 MLD to residents, which is the actual need.

Payal admitted that tubewell motors often get damaged due to power fluctuations and supply gets disrupted for two to three days because of power cuts and heavy load during summers. However, he said instructions have been issued to repair faults on a priority basis and operating hours are also being increased.

He further said that HSVP’s responsibility is to ensure water supply up to ground-floor storage. Presently, water is being supplied for around eight hours daily — from 5am to 9am and during the same schedule in the evening. He added that supply timings may be extended if shortage issues persist.

A senior HSVP official said that the repair work on the Kaushalya Dam pipeline is likely to be completed within one-and-a-half months. Once restored, the pipeline will supply around 40 MLD of water to Panchkula.

In October 2025, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had directed officials to immediately repair the damaged pipeline carrying drinking water from the Kaushalya Dam to Panchkula. It is pertinent to mention that during continuous rainfall for nearly 36 hours in July 2023, the pipeline connecting the Kaushalya Dam to Panchkula city was severely damaged.

BOX:

No challans for water wastage yet

An HSVP official said that the department has not yet started issuing challans for wastage of potable water in the city as its current priority is to ensure adequate supply. The official added that action against violators would be taken as per rules in the coming days. As per norms, a challan of ₹6,073 can be imposed for misuse of drinking water in Panchkula.