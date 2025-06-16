Panchkula: Woman attacked in Pinjore, friend suspected

A 20-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Mandawala village, Pinjore, late on Saturday night, with her male friend being the prime suspect. Sources said the victim, who had travelled to Himachal Pradesh with friends, was staying at an acquaintance’s house in Pinjore. (HT File)

Police sources said an argument escalated between the woman and the suspect, following which he repeatedly attacked her with the sharp-edged weapon on her neck.

The woman was initially rushed to a local hospital and later referred to the civil hospital in Panchkula Sector-6.

Pinjore police are investigating the case.