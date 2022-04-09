Panchkula woman hoping to sell old bicycle online loses ₹24,800 to cyber fraud
Hoping to sell a bicycle at an online market place cost a Panchkula resident dear, as a fraudster, posing as an interested buyer, illegally withdrew ₹24,800 from her bank account.
In her complaint, Divya Jaiswal, who lives in Mansa Devi Complex and works for Infosys, said she had posted an advertisement on the OLX website to sell her daughter’s old bicycle.
A man called her in response to the advertisement and expressed interest to buy the bicycle for ₹3,000. To accept the payment, he sent her a QR code via WhatsApp. Jaiswal said on scanning the code, ₹24,800 were deducted from her bank account, while no payment was received. The caller then went off the grid.
Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Devi Complex station, and launched a probe to trace and arrest the accused. Police advised residents to be cautious when asked to scan a QR code, as it was not required in transactions involving receipt of money.
-
3 more Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
Three fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday. The district now has 13 active cases, of which 12 patients are under home isolation while one is under treatment at a hospital. So far, the district has recorded 1,09,795 Covid cases, of which 1,07,503 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. The administration appealed to residents to continue taking precautions.
-
2 former Panthers Party MLAs, 100 leaders from J&K join AAP in New Delhi
In a development that may upset the apple cart of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, former MLAs of Panthers Party — Balwant Singh Mankotia and Yash Paul Kundal and over 700 sarpanches, panches, block development council chairmen and district development council members joined Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Friday, propelling its political ambitions in the region. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomed them into party fold.
-
Uttarakhand tourism board develops app for safety of Hemkunt Sahib, Char Dham pilgrims
Rishikesh: The Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board has developed a mobile app for the safety of devotees coming this year on Char Dham yatra or a pilgrimage to the Hemkunt Sahib. Pilgrims will get weather updates issued by the meteorological department on the app and advance notifications in case of any weather-related disruptions or impediments like landslides along the way, tourism secretary Dilip Jawalkar said. The app will have all relevant details about the pilgrims.
-
Jammu road accidents: 3 of family among 6 dead
Six people, including a couple and their son, were killed and six others were injured in two separate road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday, officials said. They have been identified as Saleem, 45, his wife Shanti Devi, 40, and their all residents of Arnas in Reasi district, 20, son Sameer. They were shifted to district hospital in Udhampur where doctors declared them as brought dead. Those injured were shifted to the district hospital.
-
Punjab, 13 other states get revenue deficit grant
New Delhi : The central government has released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states including, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Union finance ministry said on Friday. This is the first monthly instalment of the 'post devolution revenue deficit grant' released to the 14 states as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.
