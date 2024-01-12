Panchkula woman loses 4 lakh to cyber fraud

A 40-year-old woman from Sector 20 lost ₹4.10 lakh to cyber fraud. In a police complaint, Pallavi, a homemaker, alleged that she got a call on November 21 last year from an unknown man who identified himself a senior executive of Bombay Fedex courier company. The caller allegedly informed Pallavi that a parcel in her name, enroute to Taiwan, was found to be containing drugs. Later on a Skype call, the woman, who was wearing a police uniform, connected another man who identified himself as deputy commissioner of Mumbai narcotics cell (iStock)

“The caller then connected a woman, who identified herself as an officer of the Mumbai narcotics cell, on a conference call,” the complaint added.

Later on a Skype call, the woman, who was wearing a police uniform, connected another man who identified himself as deputy commissioner of Mumbai narcotics cell.

The complainant alleged that she deposited money in a bank account provided by the third accused, who had told Pallavi that her account needed to be audited and asked the victim for transfer of funds.

According to the complaint, the victim realised that she was duped as the call disconnected right after she transferred the money.

A case under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the cyber-crime police station in Sector 12.

Looking to enhance credit card limit, man duped of ₹2.5 lakh

An Amravati resident was duped of ₹2.49 lakh in lieu of enhancing his credit card’s limit.

In his complaint, Bijaya Deora, 36, who hails from Orissa and works as a manager in a pharma company in Himachal’s Baddi, said that he received a call from an unknown number around 4.30pm on September 12. He alleged that the caller claimed to be calling from ICICI bank and informed him that he will have to pay annual fee of credit card, after which its limit would be increased.

The victim alleged that he then received a link on WhatsApp and the amount was deducted from his account after he filled out details on that link. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC was registered at the cyber-crime police station.

Chandigarh cop falls prey to cyber fraud

Chandigarh A Chandigarh Police constable was duped of ₹45,000 by cyber fraudsters.

The complainant, constable Bhupesh, is posted in the security wing. A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cyber-crime police station.

According to his complaint, the constable received a call from a person who claimed to be his tenant and said he that would pay rent through an online transaction. Subsequently, Bhupesh received two text messages, reflecting that ₹45,000 and ₹50,000 had been credited to the constable’s account in two transactions.

The caller then called Bhupesh, claiming that he mistakenly transferred an additional ₹45,000. The constable refunded the said amount, only to later find out that no money had actually been credited to his own account.