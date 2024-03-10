 Panchkula woman loses earring to snatcher, left injured - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula woman loses earring to snatcher, left injured

Panchkula woman loses earring to snatcher, left injured

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 10, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The complainant, Champa Rani, 37, of Sector 7, Panchkula, said that on March 8, at about 4.30 pm, she was going to her sister’s house in Sector 15 when a youth sneaked up on her and grabbed her gold earring.

A Panchkula resident lost a gold earring to two snatchers while she was walking to her sister’s house in Sector 15 on Friday.

A Panchkula resident lost a gold earring to two snatchers while she was walking to her sister’s house in Sector 15 on Friday. (HT File)
A Panchkula resident lost a gold earring to two snatchers while she was walking to her sister’s house in Sector 15 on Friday. (HT File)

The complainant, Champa Rani, 37, of Sector 7, Panchkula, said that on March 8, at about 4.30 pm, she was going to her sister’s house in Sector 15 when a youth sneaked up on her and grabbed her gold earring.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The woman tried to fight back but the accused managed to flee with one of her earring.

Rani cried for help, but the accused’s accomplice arrived on a motorcycle and drove him away.

The victim sustained injuries in both her ears. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On