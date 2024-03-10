Panchkula woman loses earring to snatcher, left injured

A Panchkula resident lost a gold earring to two snatchers while she was walking to her sister’s house in Sector 15 on Friday. A Panchkula resident lost a gold earring to two snatchers while she was walking to her sister’s house in Sector 15 on Friday. (HT File)

The complainant, Champa Rani, 37, of Sector 7, Panchkula, said that on March 8, at about 4.30 pm, she was going to her sister’s house in Sector 15 when a youth sneaked up on her and grabbed her gold earring.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The woman tried to fight back but the accused managed to flee with one of her earring.

Rani cried for help, but the accused’s accomplice arrived on a motorcycle and drove him away.

The victim sustained injuries in both her ears. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula.