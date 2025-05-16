Menu Explore
Panchkula: Woman steps out of bank, loses bag containing 8,000 to snatcher

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 16, 2025 09:58 AM IST

A woman lost her bag containing 8,000 in cash and important documents after falling prey to a motorcycle-borne snatcher near the local bus stand in Raipur Rani on Wednesday.

The Raipur Rani police have registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the matter. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Farmini, a resident of Rehna village, Raipur Rani, in her complaint to the police, said she had come to the Raipur Rani market area with her two-year-old son and a neighbour to buy medicines and withdraw money from her State Bank of India (SBI) account.

The complainant added that as she was walking towards a hospital after withdrawing 8,000 from her bank account, a young man riding a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her bag containing the cash and other important documents, and fled the scene on his two-wheeler. She noted that the snatcher was not wearing a helmet.

The Raipur Rani police have registered a case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the matter.

