Panchkula: Family asleep on pavement run over by drunk Mercedes driver, 1 dead

A drunk driver behind the wheel of a Mercedes ran over a family sleeping on the pavement near the grain market in Panchkula’s Sector 20 early Friday morning, killing a 24-year-old youth and injuring two others. The tragic accident occurred around 3 am when the speeding Mercedes lost control and ploughed through the asleep family. (Getty image)

The tragic accident occurred around 3 am when the speeding Mercedes lost control and ploughed through the asleep family.

Raju, who was pinned under the car, succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital, while his seven-year-old daughter Mousami and brother Kedar Vargi sustained serious injuries.

According to police, the family had travelled from Jaipur to Panchkula sell decorative Diwali items and had settled for the night on the pavement near grain market when the accident took place.

After hitting the family, the driver drove into the grain market, before it came to a halt. He was found unconscious inside the vehicle by onlookers, who alerted the police.

Police arrived at the scene and identified the driver as Purn Vist, a native of Ratnamore in Nepal’s Arangkhachi district, who they said was driving his employer’s vehicle, registered in Haryana.

Vist’s medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident. Police subsequently impounded the vehicle and arrested the accused.

The injured victims were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 around 6.15 am. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, Raju succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted. His daughter Mousami sustained severe injuries to her legs, stomach and hand, while Kedar also suffered significant injuries.

Based on Kedar’s statement, police booked Vist under Sections 106 (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 125 (rash or negligent acts that put human life or personal safety at risk) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to identify the luxury car’s owner.

Family had travelled from Jaipur to P’kula to sell decorative Diwali items

Kedar Vargi, brother of deceased Raju, told police that they had arrived in Panchkula on Friday with decorative lights and festive items worth ₹50,000-60,000. They had planned to set up a stall for the Diwali season and were expecting other family members to join them from Rajasthan. However, tragedy struck before they could begin their business.

Kedar recounted that they wound up their activities around 10 pm and decided to sleep on the pavement outside a shop at the grain market. While they were asleep, a speeding black Mercedes veered onto the pavement where they were resting, crushing them beneath its wheels.

Raju’s death leaves his seven-year-old daughter orphaned, as her mother had passed away earlier. “We come to Panchkula every year to sell decorations and make a living during the festive season. Now, my brother is gone and our whole world is shattered,” said a distraught Kedar.

The family had initially planned to remain in Panchkula for several weeks to sell their goods, but decided to return to Jaipur following the tragedy, carrying Raju’s body back home.