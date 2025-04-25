Menu Explore
Panchkula: Man injured in car-scooter crash dies after battling for life for six days

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 25, 2025 10:18 AM IST

An elderly scooterist who was injured in a collision with a car near Tank Chowk light point in Panchkula on April 17 succumbed to his injuries on April 23 after battling for life for six days.

An elderly scooterist who was injured in a collision with a car near Tank Chowk light point in Panchkula on April 17 succumbed to his injuries on April 23 after battling for life for six days.

The victim, Puran Chand, ran a grocery shop in MDC, Panchkula, and lived in Pinjore.
The victim, Puran Chand, ran a grocery shop in MDC, Panchkula, and lived in Pinjore. (iStock)

The victim, Puran Chand, ran a grocery shop in MDC, Panchkula, and lived in Pinjore.

His son Parveen Kumar told police that he received a call around 10.30 pm on April 17, informing him that his father had been admitted to Command Hospital, Chandimandir, following an accident.

At the hospital, Parveen said he spoke with Jitender Thakre, a hawaldar in the army, who stated that his car and Chand’s scooter collided near the Tank Chowk light point.

Chand suffered head injuries in the mishap and was subsequently moved to a private hospital in Panchkula, where he died at 10 pm on April 23 during treatment.

The complainant alleged that Thakre initially promised to cover the treatment expenses but later refused to do so.

Thakre has been booked under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(b) (endangering human life or personal safety) and 281 (rash driving) of the BNS.

