Panchkula’s Arjun wins junior golf tourney

Arjun Singh Bhatia, a 19-year-old golfer of Panchkula, has won the Golf Haryana Amateur and Junior Golf Tournament held at Panchkula Golf Club from July 29 to August 1. A total of 65 participants competed in this qualifying event for the National Games.

Arjun won the tournament in the Amateur category with an overall score of 6 under.

Arjun who has studied in St Kabir Public School and plays at Chandimandir, where his father Col Sanjay Bhatia is posted. He also practices at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) where he is a student member. He is coached by Jesse Grewal who was awarded the Dronacharya Award last year. Arjun plans to play the amateur circuit for a few years before he turns professional.