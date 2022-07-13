Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground

Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Panchkula.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” He further assured that the work of the second phase in the institute will also be started soon.

This is the 17th such campus of the country. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal said the same marked another step forward towards the development of the state, adding that Union textiles minister Smriti Irani had laid the foundation stone of the institute back in December 2016.

The chief minister said the construction of the institute, built on 10.45 acres of land, was an estimated ₹133.16 crore. “The NIFT campus has been established in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, Delhi,” he added.

Khattar said, as per NIFT policy, 20% of seats in the institute will be reserved for Haryana domicile candidates.

“The institute will offer Four Year Degree Courses in the areas of fashion textile design, apparel production and two-year master degree courses in fashion Technology, design and fashion management. Apart from this, there will also be certificate programmes of one year and six months duration,” he added.\