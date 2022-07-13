Panchkula’s NIFT campus gets off the ground
Union textiles minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Panchkula.
Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said he was confident that the professionals passing out from the institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world, adding “I am hopeful that the daughters studying in this new campus of NIFT would also bring laurels to the State.” He further assured that the work of the second phase in the institute will also be started soon.
This is the 17th such campus of the country. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal said the same marked another step forward towards the development of the state, adding that Union textiles minister Smriti Irani had laid the foundation stone of the institute back in December 2016.
The chief minister said the construction of the institute, built on 10.45 acres of land, was an estimated ₹133.16 crore. “The NIFT campus has been established in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, Delhi,” he added.
Khattar said, as per NIFT policy, 20% of seats in the institute will be reserved for Haryana domicile candidates.
“The institute will offer Four Year Degree Courses in the areas of fashion textile design, apparel production and two-year master degree courses in fashion Technology, design and fashion management. Apart from this, there will also be certificate programmes of one year and six months duration,” he added.\
Chandigarh leasehold to freehold conversion: Ex-administrators stance 2015 still a roadblock
Even as the UT administration makes fresh attempts at allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold, a 2015 file note by the then UT administrator Shivraj Patil continues to be a major impediment to its efforts. Patil, however, had rejected the proposal in 2015. Listing one of the reasons for rejection, Patil suspected that allowing leasehold to freehold can be drummed up as another scandal.
Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railways to add coaches to 5 pairs of trains
With the annual Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar slated to begin on July 14, the Northern Railways will be adding coaches, adding stoppages and extending the routes of 5 pairs of trains on a temporary basis, officials said on Tuesday.
Speeding car kills two bikers in Yamunanagar
Two youngsters were killed after a speeding car rammed into their bike in the Model Town area of Yamunanagar on Monday night. The accident took place around 11.30pm. CCTV (closed-circuit television) camera footage shows the victims – Manpreet, 24, and 29 of New Hamida Colony, Gagandeep – being propelled into the air due to the impact of the collision. Gagandeep ran a home-based workshop on computer repairs, while Manpreet worked at a transport company.
Chandigarh tricity area records 181 fresh Covid cases
/Mohali/Panchkula Tricity's daily Covid cases witnesses a spurt on Tuesday with 181 fresh infections, a- significant increase from 69 cases on Monday. On Tuesday, Chandigarh led the tally with 74 cases, up from 34 the day before; Mohali's cases rose from 22 to 66 and Panchkula also saw a jump from 13 to 41 in the same period. With this, tricity's active caseload also rose from 764 to 821 over the past 24 hours.
Mohali | Class-12 dropout nabbed with 52gm heroin, earned ₹80,000 a month
A 29-year-old woman whose husband was arrested for drug smuggling a few years ago, took the same route to provide for Manjot's family and managed to have a lavish life before she ended up in the police net. The woman, identified as a resident of Phase-10, 29, Manjot Kaur, was arrested with 52gm heroin on Tuesday. Manjot returned to her parents' house in Mohali in 2019 and got into drug peddling for easy money.
