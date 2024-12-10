Panel formed to look into demands of education dept employee unions

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday held meetings with four employee organisations of the education department to discuss the various demands, including regularisation of services. Punjab minister Harpal Cheema (HT File)

During the meetings held here, Cheema directed the formation of a committee comprising officials from the education department, personnel department, and finance department. This committee will examine the demand for regularisation of services raised by three employee organisations, namely AIE kachhe adhiypak union, IERT Vishesh Adhiyapak Union, and Sarva (Samagra) Shiksha Abhiyan/mid-day meal daftri karmchari union.

Cheema assured the union leaders that the committee will consider their demands and submit its report soon. He also directed the officials to study the financial demands raised by the unions.

Regarding the demands of the Computer Teachers Union, the FM asked the education department officials to consider the demands of these teachers recruited under the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society (PICTES) and take appropriate action.