Panic as unidentified man opens fire at Karnal hospital
The staff of a private hospital in Assandh town in the district had a narrow escape on Friday after an unidentified miscreant opened fire inside the medical facility.
As per the hospital staff, the assailant fired 10-12 rounds of bullets at the cabins of two doctors, medical store and toward the roof of the hospital. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
The incident took place at around 11am when three masked men came on a motorbike. One of them went inside the hospital and opened firing.
The doctor couple- Sandeep Jaglan and Meenakshi Jaglan- were inside their cabins at the time of firing and they alerted the staff, police said.
On the complaint of the hospital staff, an FIR has been registered under sections 307, 34 of the IPC, 25/54/59 of the Arms Act against three unidentified persons.
Assandh ASP Gaurav Rajpurohit, along with a police team and FSL experts visited the crime scene and started the investigation.
It is learnt that a US-based gangster Daler Kotia took the responsibility of the firing as Sandeep told the police that they had also received a ransom call a few days ago.
Police records revealed that last year too Sandeep got a ransom call and involvement of Daler Kotia came to the fore. The police had arrested three people in the case at that time.
Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that police teams were working to bring Daler Kotia to India. ENDS
34 new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana
The district logged 34 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a medical bulleting released by the health department on Friday. The total count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,10,658, out of which 1,08,210 patients have recovered and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. There were 154 active cases in the district on Friday, of which 148 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted in different hospitals.
Ludhiana | Now, shopkeepers have to obtain trade licence for TS1 certificate
In a bid to increase its revenue and catch hold of violators, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has imposed a condition that shopkeepers and industrialists will have to obtain trade licence, if they want to get TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the civic body. As per the orders issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (copy with HT), it has also been made mandatory to obtain a trade licence in case of change of property ownership.
India’s pledge to sequester 2.5 to 3 GT CO2 in 15 years not a realistic target: Lele
PUNE Through calculations related to the amount of net carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestered by native or fast-growing trees over the land available for afforestation, it can be concluded India's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) to sequester 2.5 to 3 Gigaton CO2 in fifteen years is not a realistic target, said Sharachchandra Lele (aka Sharad Lele), a fellow in environmental policy and governance, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology (ATREE).
Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust
Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana. The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. Inderjit's father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.
HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails
The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers. Court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media.
