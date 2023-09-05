Group of men open fire at friend’s house at Gill Road in Ludhiana

Panic gripped residents at Gill Road when a group of assailants opened fire targeting the house of their friend after allegedly assaulting the latter in clash, police said on Monday. Police investigating at the spot after a gunshot was reported in a clash between two groups at Gill road near ATI in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The victim, Jaskirat Singh of Shimlapuri, and one of his friends have suffered injuries in the clash that took place near Advance Training Institute (ATI) at Gill Road. They are admitted to the civil hospital here.

The bullet hit the main gate of the house. The police have recovered a bullet shell from the spot.

Inspector Karamjeet Singh, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said that the accused and victims were friends. They gathered at Gill Road and had snacks together. The accused suddenly indulged in a scuffle over some issue.

Jaskirat said that the accused Deepak and Rohit alias Kaddu along with his aides assaulted them. Later, the accused turned up at their house and opened fire. The bullet hit the main gate of the house. After opening fire, the accused escaped from the spot.

The inspector said that it is suspected that the accused used illicit countrymade weapons in the crime. The victim was not in the condition to record his statement. The police will lodge an FIR after his statement.

