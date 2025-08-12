Panipat: 2 history-sheeters with 23 cases held, had fired upon farmers & police

The Panipat police on Monday claimed to have arrested two history-sheeters for allegedly firing at a police team and farmers in a land dispute case in June. The duo has 23 cases registered against them -- 10 in Panipat and 13 in Uttar Pradesh. The accused in Panipat police custody on Monday. (HT File)

The accused were identified as Junaid and Uwesh, both residents of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

The cases against them involve robbery, snatching, murderous attack, threatening a witness, Arms Act, Gangster Act and others.

They were presented before a court and sent to seven-day remand.

Police have also recovered four country-made pistols and 12 live cartridges from their possession, the spokesperson added.

Addressing a press conference, ASP Harshit Goel said that in the latest case, Narender, a local resident, who owns 11 acres in Rispur village since 2011, had alleged that he was attacked on June 16.

“He said he was working in the field when one Ramesh from Moi village of UP came with at least 30 armed men on tractors, Scorpios and bikes and started ploughing his field. When he objected, they beat him up. Police were informed and when they reached the spot, the accused opened fire on him and the police,” the ASP said.

Goel said that during interrogation it was revealed that when the duo was in Panipat jail, they had come in contact with one Deepak.

Deepak had told them to illegally occupy a land in the village for which they will be paid. On 16 June 2025, after getting bail, Junaid and Uwesh attacked Narender on the instructions of accused Deepak.

The ASP said both the accused committed six attacks after coming out on bail.