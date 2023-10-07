News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat: 2 panchayat officials held for siphoning off money

Panipat: 2 panchayat officials held for siphoning off money

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Oct 07, 2023 08:36 AM IST

As per the police, the accused have been identified as accountant Suresh Lathar and section officer Harish Kumar. Police had already arrested Neeraj Kumar and Sanjay of Atawala village in the case in January last year.

Police have arrested two officials of Haryana panchayat and development department for fraudulently withdrawing 84.49 lakh from the account of the department in Panipat with the help of a contractor.

Police have arrested two officials of Haryana panchayat and development department for fraudulently withdrawing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84.49 lakh from the account of the department in Panipat with the help of a contractor. (HT File)
Police have arrested two officials of Haryana panchayat and development department for fraudulently withdrawing 84.49 lakh from the account of the department in Panipat with the help of a contractor. (HT File)

As per the police, the accused have been identified as accountant Suresh Lathar and section officer Harish Kumar. Police had already arrested Neeraj Kumar and Sanjay of Atawala village in the case in January last year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The matter came to light in May 2021, when Executive Engineer Sanjeev Kumar filed a police complaint about the fraud and alleged that Neeraj and Sanjay of Atwala village had siphoned off the money from the account of the department by forging signatures.

During the investigation, police found out that Neeraj, who had a construction firm registered in the name of his father, with the help of Suresh and Harish, had transferred the money into the account of his father’s firm and Neeraj had withdrawn the money and returned it as cash to Suresh and Harish and they had paid him 8% commission.

Panipat DSP Dharambir Kharab said during interrogation, Neeraj had told the police that the accused had also forged signatures of the executive engineer on cheques to transfer the money.

He said the money has already been recovered from them and they have been sent to the judicial custody by the district court.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out