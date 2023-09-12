Panipat cop ‘murdered by friends’, two arrested

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) whose bullet-riddled body was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal near Budhanpur village of Karnal district on Sunday. Two people have been arrested for the murder of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) whose bullet-riddled body was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal near Budhanpur village of Karnal district on Sunday. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Deepak Kumar of Upli village in Karnal and Rajan of Jyoti Colony of Panipat.

Police said the two were friends of the deceased Rishi Kumar, a resident of Khanpur village of Sonepat, who was posted at Sectors 13-17 in Panipat.

Investigators said that on Saturday evening, the accused Deepak had come to pick up Rishi to go to dinner in Karnal. They were later joined by Rajan. While returning from Karnal, they had an argument following which Deepak allegedly shot Rishi dead near Rasin village of Karnal. Rajan reportedly helped Deepak dispose of the body in the canal.

As per the police, the accused Deepak had pumped seven bullets into Rishi’s body with his licensed weapon.

According to the police, Rishi was earlier posted at the Crime Investigation Agency of Panipat police and had taken Deepak’s friend into custody. Since then, Deepak held a grudge against him. He went to the extent of befriending the cop to win over his trust before killing him, police said.

The duo have been booked under Sections 365 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused would be produced before court to seek their police remand. The body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON