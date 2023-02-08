Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat DSP’s reader held with 1 lakh bribe

Panipat DSP’s reader held with 1 lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The accused in the bribe case has been identified as ASI Sushil Kumar, while his purported accomplice, head constable Partiba, the investigating office (IO) in the case, remains absconding. She was posted at Udyog Vihar police station.

ASI Sushil Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.1 lakh in lieu of removing rape section in a dowry case, in Panipat. (HT Photo)
ASI Sushil Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.1 lakh in lieu of removing rape section in a dowry case, in Panipat. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A team of the state vigilance bureau’s Karnal unit on Tuesday arrested an ASI rank cop, posted as the reader of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) in Panipat for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.1 lakh in lieu of removing rape section in a dowry case. The accused has been identified as ASI Sushil Kumar, while his purported accomplice, head constable Partiba, the investigating office (IO) in the case, remains absconding. She was posted at Udyog Vihar police station.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the reader will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out