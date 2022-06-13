Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man beaten to death over old enmity
chandigarh news

Panipat man beaten to death over old enmity

Accused Sumit, his brother Amit, and their mother Bimla along with two others attacked Sachin with sticks, says the victim’s family
As per his family members, the incident, which they claimed was a result of an old enmity, took place on Saturday when Sachin was alone at his plot near his house. (Image for representational purpose)
As per his family members, the incident, which they claimed was a result of an old enmity, took place on Saturday when Sachin was alone at his plot near his house. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death by at least five masked assailants at Samalkha town in Panipat district, police said on Sunday.

The victim is Sachin Kumar of Krishna Colony area.

As per his family members, the incident, which they claimed was a result of an old enmity, took place on Saturday when Sachin was alone at his plot near his house.

They said accused Sumit, his brother Amit, and their mother Bimla along with two others attacked him with sticks. He was taken to a private hospital at Samalkha, from where he was referred to the civil hospital in Panipat where he succumbed to his injuries.

His family alleged that the accused had got into an argument with them around three years ago.

Narender Singh, incharge of Samalkha police station, said a case has been registered against five persons under sections 302, 138, 149, 323, and 506 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out