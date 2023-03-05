Panipat man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl

A fast-track court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020. A fast-track court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail convicting him of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020. (Representational image)

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Panipat. The court held him guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sections 376AB and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the details, Rajesh Chaudhary, district attorney, said that the matter came to light on May 9, 2020, when a woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was raped by the accused on several occasions when the victim visited her friend’s home to attend her online classes.

It is alleged that the accused had recorded objectionable videos of the victim and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Subsequently, police registered an FIR under relevant sections and the police later arrested the accused.