Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl

Panipat man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 05, 2023 01:09 AM IST

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the convict identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Panipat. The court sentenced him to 20 years in jail convicting him of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020.

A fast-track court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment convicting him of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020.

A fast-track court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail convicting him of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020. (Representational image)
A fast-track court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Panipat has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail convicting him of raping a 10-year-old girl in 2020. (Representational image)

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Panipat. The court held him guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sections 376AB and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the details, Rajesh Chaudhary, district attorney, said that the matter came to light on May 9, 2020, when a woman filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was raped by the accused on several occasions when the victim visited her friend’s home to attend her online classes.

It is alleged that the accused had recorded objectionable videos of the victim and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Subsequently, police registered an FIR under relevant sections and the police later arrested the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out