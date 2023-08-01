Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat police nab 7 for transformer thefts

Panipat police nab 7 for transformer thefts

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 01, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Police said the arrest of the accused helped the police to solve 70 cases of transformer thefts reported in Panipat, Karnal and Jind districts

: The Panipat police claimed to have busted a gang involved in transformer thefts in three Haryana districts and arrested seven persons, including two scrap dealers.

Police said the arrest of the accused helped the police to solve 70 cases of transformer thefts reported in Panipat, Karnal and Jind districts. Police said that the team also recovered one motorcycle, one scooty and 6,000 from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Virender Singh alias Kala of Kawi village; Naveen and Vipin of Matlauda; Vikrant, a native of Nepal currently residing in Matlauda, and Mahavir of Kawi village in Panipat. Besides, two scrap dealers, identified as Rishipal and Mahabir, both residents of Matlauda have also been arrested.

Manpreet Singh, incharge of Matlauda police station, said that the five accused were arrested from an electrical shop in Matlauda on Sunday and two scrap dealers were nabbed later on the information provided by the five accused.

Police said that the accused have admitted their involvement in transformer thefts, including 52 in Panipat, 14 in Karnal and 3 in Jind in the past two years.

The accused, Virender Singh, who owns a transformer repairing shop, leads the gang.

Police official Manpreet said that the accused used to commit the theft in the night after recce during the day. They then used to sell copper coils to the scrap dealers.

They accused were produced before the court which sent them to judicial custody, he added.

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
