Panipat robbery case cracked; textile firm employee held

The Panipat police claimed to have solved a robbery case with the arrest of an employee of a textile company in Panipat.

As per the police, accused Sukhjeet Singh of Arjun Nagar in Panipat was a supervisor in the company and he plotted a false robbery along with his brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh of Kurukshetra.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said During the investigation, Sukhjeet said the owner of the company was not increasing his salary, which forced him to commit this crime.

As per the police complaint, Sukhjeet said that two masked miscreants had allegedly looted ₹17.39 lakh at gunpoint from him on the NH 44 near Damana village of Panipat on Wednesday evening when he was returning after collection from Samalkha.

The police said that the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.