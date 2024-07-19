Panipat youth critically injured after stone hurled at train near Doraha

A youth was critically injured after a stone was hurled at a moving train near Doraha railway station here on Monday. A Panipat youth was critically injured after a stone was hurled at a moving train near Doraha railway station here on Monday. (PTI File/ Representational image)

This incident took place when the Delhi-Pathankot Express from Amritsar to Delhi was between Ludhiana and Khanna. A stone broke the glass of the window and hit the face of a passenger, Yuvraj, a resident of Panipat.

As soon as the train left Doraha railway station, the stone after breaking the window hit Yuvraj’s face leaving him with critical injuries. He was admitted to the civil hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, from where after first aid he was referred to another hospital.

Government Railway Police outpost Khanna in-charge Kuldeep Singh said, “The injured was not in a condition to speak. Statement of Yuvraj’s relative Kawaljit Singh, who was also travelling with him, were recorded. A case has been registered under Section 152 of the Railway Act.”