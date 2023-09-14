Panipat’s Major Aashish was the only son of his parents

A pall of gloom descended on the Binjhol village in Panipat district as the news of Major Aashish Dhonchak, 34, death during a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir’s Anantnag district reached. Major Aashish Dhonchak

Aashish was the only son of his parents and is survived by his wife Jyoti, a four-year-old daughter and his parents. His three sisters are married. Aashish’s father Lal Singh retired from the clerical wing of the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Panipat and is living in TDI city.

According to family members and relatives, Aashish had come home six months ago to attend the marriage of his brother-in-law.

Advocate Ajay Bhinjol, a close friend of Aashish’s father, said the entire village was in shock after this news. “Aashish had passed out of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and joined the army 10 years ago. He was the only son in the family. He said that Lal Singh owns a small piece of agriculture land but shifted to Panipat, a few years ago.” Bhinjol said the family is waiting for information on the arrival of mortal remains.

Panipat deputy commissioner Virender Dahiya did not respond to the phone calls and text messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON