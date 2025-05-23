Panj Pyaras of 3 Takhts pass resolution against Takht Patna Sahib move

A day after Panj Pyaras of Takht Patna Sahib rejected the decree of the Akal Takht and declared the highest Sikh temporal seat’s acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib head Tek Singh Dhanaula “tankhaiya” (guilty of religious misconduct), Panj Pyaras of three Punjab-based temporal seats passed resolutions against the move. Akal takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

Besides, the Akal Takht secretariat spokesperson also hinted at taking strict action if the controversial decree by the Takht Patna Sahib was not revoked.

This defiance comes after Takht Patna Sahib’s management failed to comply with a 2022 directive from Akal Takht, which mandated an assessment of Patna Sahib jathedar Baldev Singh’s Gurbani recitation skills and the transfer of granthi Gurdial Singh. The failure to comply with the directive led to a series of escalating actions, culminating in Takht Patna Sahib’s rejection of the Akal Takht’s authority.

In response, the Panj Pyaras of three other Punjab-based Takhts — Akal Takht, Takht Kesgarh Sahib and Takht Damdama Sahib — held emergency meetings and passed resolutions in support of Akal Takht’s supremacy. The resolutions emphasised that Akal Takht, established by Guru Hargobind Ji, is the supreme authority in all religious and doctrinal matters and that decisions made by other Takhts must adhere to its guidance.

The Akal Takht secretariat spokesperson issued a statement stating that the actions taken against Takht Patna Sahib’s management were not new, but were based on unresolved issues that had been pending for months. The spokesperson explained that during a December 6, 2022, meeting, Akal Takht had issued an order for Takht Patna Sahib’s management committee to submit a report regarding an inquiry into Giani Ranjit Singh Gauhar, which was not followed. The failure to comply with this order was deemed an act of disobedience.

Akal Takht’s spokesperson further warned of strict action if Takht Patna Sahib did not withdraw its controversial decree. The granthis of Takht Patna Sahib, who have challenged Akal Takht’s authority, are now under scrutiny for several complaints, including anti-Gurmat conduct, such as family members being “patit” (apostates) and allegations of tobacco use.

The spokesperson stressed that while Takht Patna Sahib could make decisions on local “maryada”, rituals and doctrines, Akal Takht holds ultimate authority on disputes related to religious matters. They also reminded that the Sikh “rehat maryada” (code of ethics) makes it clear that Akal Takht’s decisions are binding on all Takhts and the Sikh community at large.

In response to the escalating tensions, Panj Pyaras from Takht Damdama Sahib have called on the granthis of Takht Patna Sahib to appear before Akal Takht and apologise for their actions.

The Akal Takht spokesperson said that Section 79 of the Constitution and Bylaws of Takht Patna Sahib gives power to Akal Takht Sahib to decide upon religious matters and its opinion/decision is considered final.

SGPC chief calls for unity

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has expressed concern over growing internal conflict between Sikh institutions.

In a statement, Dhami emphasised the immense historical and doctrinal importance of Takhts, stating that it is the collective responsibility of the Panth to uphold their sanctity and authority.

“The entire Sikh world looks up to these institutions for guidance and inspiration. The current atmosphere of conflict is creating confusion within the community and must be addressed with seriousness and maturity,” said Dhami.