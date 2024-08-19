Panjab University beefs up checking ahead of student body elections

With Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections likely to be held in the beginning of September, SUVs flaunting party stickers are becoming a regular sight in the varsity campus. PU authorities have also scaled up checking, with around 200 vehicles being stopped for checking on an average per day last week. Panjab university security personnel checking vehicles at gate number 1 on the varsity campus. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Gate number 1 (which faces PGI) has the lowest footfall as it is closed by 6 pm. Guards are posted here in two shifts, while at the other two gates three shifts are required.

Gate number 2, which faces Sector 15, sees the highest footfall, with security officials claiming that over 500 vehicles can enter PU from here on an average day in one shift. Students are not stopped for checking and the entry details of any outsider vehicle are noted, including vehicle number, make of the car, address and mobile number of the driver. In some cases driving licenses are also made to submit here, which can be collected on the way out.

However, despite seeing such a heavy rush, on Friday only one security guard was posted here. While one vehicle was stopped for checking, more vehicles from the back zoomed by without being stopped or checked. While home guards from local police are also deployed at the gates, PU security guards are more active.

Gate number 3, which is towards residential side, is built on a much narrower road than gate number 2, but an almost similar number of vehicles were stopped for checking here as per data. Because of the narrow road, stopping just one car leads to a traffic jam here. But the security guards said they themselves have to get the jams cleared as traffic police are seldom present there.

Speaking about their problems, all security guards said they feel understaffed. During previous years, four to five guards would man one gate at one point but now this number is usually just two guards, they said. Further, they also recommended that different gates can be used for entry and exit, especially towards the residential area side.

While PU officials have routinely asked hostellers to not bring vehicles into hostels, authorities are yet to take any action against them. Dean students welfare (DSW) professor Amit Chauhan said while this is an issue they are working on, it becomes hard to completely enforce as day scholars are allowed to bring their vehicles into campus due to lack of other alternative means of transport within the campus. He added that hosteller vehicles form a small percentage and the emphasis is on getting rid of outsiders’ vehicles which lead to most traffic congestion on the campus.

The varsity had also formed a traffic management committee to help manage congestion on the campus after it was pointed out by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) during its field visit last year. However, its recommendations are yet to be implemented.