News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University cautions staff against WhatsApp scam

Panjab University cautions staff against WhatsApp scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 25, 2023 09:10 AM IST

The Panjab University notice alerted employees that WhatsApp phone numbers from India and abroad are using the pictures of the vice-chancellor, registrar and other officials on from time to time

Panjab University has come out with a notice, alerting employees that different WhatsApp phone numbers from India and abroad are using the pictures of the vice-chancellor, registrar and other officials on from time to time. In the notice issued by the registrar, all employees have been cautioned not to respond to such messages in any manner.

Panjab University came out with a notice alerting employees of the WhatsApp scam. (HT File)
Sharing details, PU chief of university security Vikram Singh said in the past five weeks, around six such complaints have been received. However, no one has been defrauded of any money. The complaints have been shared with the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police to trace the phone numbers (+99-8975-334-858, +91-8089-943-988, +92-3170-126-153). The first number has the country code of Uzbekistan, second of India and third of Pakistan.

